5 ways to get your kids to wear masks

Children around the world wear masks
China: Children wearing face masks prepare to board a train at Nanjing Railway Station before the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 24, 2020.
South Africa: A woman and her child wear face masks to protect themselves against the pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26.
Spain: A child plays with his father outside while wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19, following the end of a 48-day quarantine.
India: A boy and a man wear face masks while riding with their family on a motorbike in Amritsar on July 8.
Australia: Kids wear face masks at Adelaide's Victoria Square demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against Aboriginal Australian deaths in custody.
Brazil: A mother holds her daughter while a nurse wearing a protective mask and shield gives the child a flu vaccine.
Peru: A woman walks with her daughter, both wearing face masks, in a street in Lima, Peru, on May 18.
France: Pupils wearing fabric masks listen to their teacher as they respect social distancing on June 2 in Beaucamps-Ligny, near Lille. Secondary schools in Hauts de France were gradually reopening after pandemic restrictions were lifted.