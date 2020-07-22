Children around the world wear masks

China: Children wearing face masks prepare to board a train at Nanjing Railway Station before the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 24, 2020. Visual China Group/Getty Images

South Africa: A woman and her child wear face masks to protect themselves against the pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 26. Themba Hadebe/AP

Spain: A child plays with his father outside while wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19, following the end of a 48-day quarantine. Pablo Miranzo/SOPA/Sipa/AP Images

India: A boy and a man wear face masks while riding with their family on a motorbike in Amritsar on July 8. Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images

Australia: Kids wear face masks at Adelaide's Victoria Square demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against Aboriginal Australian deaths in custody. Oliver Haynes/SOPA Images/SIPA/AP

Brazil: A mother holds her daughter while a nurse wearing a protective mask and shield gives the child a flu vaccine. Andre Coelho/Getty Images

Peru: A woman walks with her daughter, both wearing face masks, in a street in Lima, Peru, on May 18. Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

France: Pupils wearing fabric masks listen to their teacher as they respect social distancing on June 2 in Beaucamps-Ligny, near Lille. Secondary schools in Hauts de France were gradually reopening after pandemic restrictions were lifted. Julie Sebadelha/Abaca/SIPA/AP Images

United States: A child wearing a mask and gloves rides a scooter on June 27 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Kenya: Members of local organizations led by Gerald Anderson (left) visited families in Nairobi's Mathare slums to donate face masks and food. Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images