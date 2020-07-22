Santiago, Chile (CNN) Police dogs in Chile are being trained to sniff out Covid-19 in humans, with hopes that they will facilitate the reopening of busy public spaces including malls, sports centers, bus terminals and airports this fall.

The so-called "bio-detector" dogs are expected to complete training by mid-September and will be deployed to places with high concentrations of people, according to the Chilean police.

"A dog can detect, in an hour, it can sniff 250 people. So when we begin opening stadiums, schools, businesses, restaurants, it will be essential that in those places that are being opened, as we seek normalcy, we can now add our bio-detector dogs," said Colonel Julio Santelices from the Chilean police.

Chile has slowly beaten back the virus since its peak in June, and on Sunday announced a five-stage "step by step" reopening plan toward economic recovery.

For now, its dog-sniffer program is small, with just four pups in training. Chile's National Police and the Catholic University of Chile (Pontificia Universidad Catolica) are collaborating to train three Golden Retrievers and one Labrador to detect "a new odor" -- the smell of Covid-19 patients, according to university professor and veterinary epidemiologist, Fernando Mardones.

