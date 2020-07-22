Hostage siege ends in Ukraine after President agrees to recommend 2005 Joaquin Phoenix film

(CNN) An hours-long hostage siege ended in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Tuesday night after President Volodymyr Zelensky met one of the alleged gunman's unusual demands -- to endorse a 2005 documentary about humanity's abuse of animals.

A man armed with a rifle and grenades hijacked a bus with 13 people on board on Tuesday morning, claiming he had placed explosives in the vehicle and in another remote location, which he could detonate remotely, according to security officials.

The man, identified by the authorities as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh and who used the nickname Maxim the Bad posted an "anti-system" manifesto on social media, demanding that dozens of government officials admit to being "terrorists," among other things.

In the first hours of the siege, Kryvosh allegedly opened fire and threw a grenade at the police, according to the Ukraine Interior Ministry. The National Police of Ukraine later said its specialists had managed to defuse the grenade and it didn't explode.

Police officers take up positions during an operation to rescue passengers on Tuesday.

Zelensky spoke directly to the hostage-taker via phone, resulting in the release of three hostages, his press office said. Others were released after the Ukrainian president posted a short video on his official Facebook page saying: "Everybody watch the 2005 film 'Earthlings.'"

