Alleged middleman in Malta journalist murder in 'critical condition' with knife wounds

(CNN) A taxi driver accused of being a middleman in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is in "critical condition" in a hospital in Malta, after suffering knife injuries late on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for Malta Police told CNN.

Police officers, who were alerted to the scene by Melvin Theuma's laywer, found a knife next to the taxi driver, the spokesperson told CNN, adding that Theuma had injuries on the right side of his torso and his neck.

"Most probably the wounds were self-inflicted, but obviously the investigations are still ongoing," the spokesperson added, referring both to the Caruana Galizia murder probe and also what happened to Theuma.

Theuma was granted a presidential pardon in exchange for his agreement to testify in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

He was due to attend a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Corinne Vella, the murdered journalist's sister who is also a spokesperson for the Daphne Caruana Galizia's foundation, told CNN by email.