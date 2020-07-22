We’re still a few weeks out from Samsung’s August 5 Unpacked event, but as we’re used to expecting from the tech giant, we’re getting some news early — and it’s something to flip about. Samsung is launching the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a slightly upgraded version of the vertical foldable smartphone, on August 7 for $1,449.99, bringing 5G support and new color options.

It doesn’t stray too much from the formula that made the Galaxy Z Flip the Galaxy Z Flip, which won us over so much so that we called it the best foldable smartphone. You still get a folding design that makes the Z Flip super pocketable; it can even fit in a button-down shirt pocket. And that compact design opens up to a 6.7-inch smartphone that’s on par with an iPhone and other members of the Galaxy lineup. Its inner screen is made from “ultra-thin glass,” which essentially is a mixture of glass and plastic. Even so, it does feel like glass and offers immersive visuals from the Dynamic AMOLED panel. There’s also a standard (albeit very tiny) 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the front.

Rounding out the Z Flip 5G is a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the front, a 10-megapixel selfie camera when you open up the device and a 3,300mAh battery to power the device. You can expect 256GB of internal storage and a customized Android 10 experience with Samsung’s One UI on top.

What should you flip about? The Z Flip 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM. That’s a boost over the 855+ processor inside the standard Z Flip and should deliver a slightly faster experience. It also brings support for 5G mobile networks, namely AT&T and T-Mobile, which the device will support in the United States. With 5G, where the network is available, you can expect faster load times, quicker downloads and improved speed.

The Z Flip 5G is the exact same size and dimensions as the standard Z Flip — so, yes, this is a case of Samsung packing more into the same size — but you’ll get two new color options: Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. (Sadly, there’s no Mirror Purple for the new phone.)

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G will land on August 7 and be available in unlocked and carrier-locked versions. No matter the version, the Z Flip 5G costs $1,449.99, so that’s a bit more than the standard Z Flip, which comes in at $1,380. As with most Samsung launches, you can trade in an eligible device to get up to $650 in credit toward the purchase of the device. We’ve also reached out to Samsung to confirm if the standard Z Flip is getting a price reduction.

Safe to say that come August 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G won’t be the only new Samsung device in town. The company has already announced that five new devices are incoming, and we’re expecting to see the successor to the Note 10 and 10+, a new Galaxy Watch and even new true wireless earbuds. And yes, Mystic Bronze looks epic.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.