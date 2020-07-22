Sales on brand names like Ray-Ban and Oakley aren’t exactly uncommon on Amazon, but right now there are some major discounts happening, with up to 50% off sunglasses from both brands. All sorts of the brands’ best-selling sunglasses are marked down, including round frames from Oakley and popular styles from Ray-Ban like the Erika and Emma.

Just keep in mind that not all colors in a given style are on sale, so be sure to double-check the price before you add to cart. The Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses sale on Amazon goes for one day and one day only, so be sure to shop before popular styles sell out.

Oakley Men’s Latch Key Round Sunglasses ($98, originally $196; amazon.com)

Oakley Men's Latch Key Round Sunglasses

Oakley is known for the technical features its frames and lenses pack in, and its latchkey round sunglasses are filled with them: Think super-sharp, plutonite lenses that filter 100% of UV A, B and C rays, as well as blue light (handy if your WFH office happens to be poolside). Plus, there’s a handy clip latch that keeps glasses secure on your shirt when they’re temporarily off duty.

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses ($78.50, originally $157; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses

These silver unisex mirrored Erika sunglasses aren’t just super-stylish (and brilliant for Instagrams) — they’re also very practical, with lenses coated with 100% UV protection and made from prescription-ready material. Plus, the mirrored lenses are especially great if you live in a super-sunny climate; the coating decreases the amount of light and reduces glare.

Ray-Ban Clubround Sunglasses Round, global fit ($126; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban Clubround Sunglasses Round, global fit

Designed for people with lower nose bridges, these on-trend Ray-Bans combine two iconic Ray-Ban styles, the Round and Clubmaster, for a modern take on a couple of classics. The blue tortoiseshell frame is a cool twist, too.

Oakley Diecutter Round Metal Sunglasses ($98, originally $196; amazon.com)

Oakley Diecutter Round Metal Sunglasses

These modern frames from Oakley give the brand’s technical glasses a sleek, luxe edge. They come equipped with Oakley’s Prizm lenses, which are meant to assist athletes by giving them enhanced color, contrast and detail while they’re on the field (or on the links).

Ray-Ban Women’s Emma Sunglasses ($77, originally $154; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban Women's Emma Sunglasses

These round tortoiseshell frames, with a mix of matte and glossy finishes, and retro dark brown lenses come with UV coating to keep the rays out on sunny afternoons and lightweight plastic lenses. Plus, they’re a bargain at half off.

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses ($72; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

With hints of the Wayfarer about them and the addition of a notched nose, these square sunglasses give basic black a cool twist in dark blue. They’ll also protect your eyes from harmful rays, thanks to 100% UV-protective coating.

