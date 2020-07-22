We’re a little more than halfway through 2020, and it’d be an understatement to say it’s been an eventful year — both in the tech world and, you know, overall. We’ve already had a new iPhone, a foldable smartphone, a phone with 100x zoom, a booming soundbar and countless other devices.

But arguably the busiest portion of the tech year is still ahead of us: “Techtober.” Samsung started the Fall launch season with the Note 20 Ultra and we’ll be hearing more about the Z Fold 2 in September. At the same time, we’re expecting new products from Apple, many new Echos from Amazon and the Pixel 5 from Google.

It will be a jam-packed second half of 2020, and we figured while the summer is a little slow, let’s take a walk back down memory lane. Here are the 2020 tech launches that stick out to us.

iPhone SE (starting at $399; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

While Apple isn’t exactly known for its affordability, the company bucked that trend when it launched the iPhone SE, the most affordable iPhone at $399. That’s notable in and of itself, but Apple spoiled us further by giving it the same speeds and buttery smoothness as the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which is why it’s our favorite smartphone of 2020 and our pick for a midrange device.

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The Pixel 4a is an affordable, but still solid phone from Google. It has the same main lens as the Pixel 4, which means photos look stunning with an immense amount of details captured and it features Night Sight for photography in lower light conditions. It’s available in just one color (black) and one size (5.81 inches) housed in a polycarbonate build. It has a mid-range Qualcomm processor inside and is running a clean version of Android. In our testing, it performed really well and for most people it’s a terrific phone that doesn’t break the bank — and is the best mid-range Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (starting at $970 with eligible trade-in, originally $1,380; samsung.com)