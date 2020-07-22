Is there any better feeling than nailing the perfect cat-eye on your first attempt and confidently sauntering through the day, knowing that it’ll still be intact the next time you pass a mirror? (Well, probably — but it’s pretty up there, is what we’re saying.)

That sharp wing isn’t dependent on mere skill alone — an eyeliner with a quality applicator and a formula that stays put despite what the day throws your way is, of course, clutch.

We set out to find the liquid liner of all liners that applies smoothly and precisely, stands up with all its might to moisture, sets quickly and doesn’t transfer, is reasonably priced and is pigmented enough so reapplying the line — and potentially messing up that wing you perfected on the first try — isn’t necessary.

But before we get into our winners, let’s first clear the air here: Finding the “best” of any beauty product will forever be a mission of endless variables and subjectivities. What works well on someone’s oily skin may not fare so well on another’s dry and sensitive skin. For every person who loves a highly pigmented product, there’s one who prefers a more subdued option. Liquid eyeliners, alas, are no exception.

So to determine what we could accurately call the best product in this category, we enlisted the help of several Underscored staffers with a range of skin types, skin tones, eyelid shapes, skill levels and preferences. A consensus was not always easy. We realize the world is full of many different beautiful faces with different beautiful features; those with deeper skin tones may prefer a more pigmented liner that stands out more, and people with oilier eyelids may be more discerning when it comes to liners that’ll stay put all day, for instance. Plus, some may be in the market for liner to create more dramatic or artful looks, while others are seeking a good option for subtle everyday looks. But there were some clear standouts — liners whose precision, staying power and value were unmatched by the others in our testing pool.

After a month of spending time with a dozen liners (and plenty of wings so sharp they could kill — and a handful that could merely injure), we settled on three that we could all easily, ahem, define as the best:

A quick look at the winners

PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi/CNN

The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22) is a longtime customer favorite — hence its nearly 7,500 5-star reviews on Sephora — and for good reason. We found it requires little to no effort to create a precise wing, the liner has superior staying power and it didn’t irritate those of us with sensitive skin after full days of wear. As an added bonus, it’s available in a whopping 12 shades.

The Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner ($24) is named as such because it’s double-sided: on one, a felt-tip liner that dries to a semi-matte finish, and on the other, a gel pencil eyeliner ideal for your bottom lash line, for creating a smoky look or even for drawing an outline for your wing. The Tarteist liner raked in points for its smooth and precise application, ability to stand up to sweat and moisture and, most notably, its deep pigmentation. It’s the perfect liner for anyone who prefers a bold, dramatic look that’ll stay in place the whole day.

The NYX Epic Ink Liner (starting at $6.99) is a drugstore eyeliner that provides stiff competition to its beauty-store counterparts. With a paintbrush-like tip, it glides on smooth as butter and retains its pigment throughout the day; in fact, it scored the highest among all our liners in the application and precision categories. While it lost a few points in the sweat- and waterproof department (after long walks on a hot day, we had to fill in a few — but only a few — places that had faded), you won’t find a better overall liner at this budget-friendly price point.

A deep dive into the winners