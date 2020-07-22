As some indoor gyms and fitness spaces reopen, and summer weather allows more outdoor exercise, the topic of wearing protective face masks during exercise continues to get folks perspiring. To mask or not to mask, when exercising outside? And if I want to go back to the gym, many of which now require face coverings, how can I find one that doesn’t leave me extra-sweaty, or inhibit my breathing?

“For the purpose of protecting others in case you are a carrier, wearing masks in public should be followed based on public health need, whether you are exercising or not,” says Suzanne Lukovics, physical therapy director at Austin, Texas-based Georgetown Living Home Health. While wearing masks outdoors during exercise isn’t mandated in most states, the risks of transmission during exercise just aren’t known yet, she says — so, like much of the public, Lukovics relies on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations.

PHOTO: iStock

“There is some talk about droplets suspended in air for a period of time, but we have to remember that exposure to Covid-19 seems highly tied to ‘viral load’ as well,” she says. “So things like being exposed to air droplets with Covid-19 would be less problematic if you were, say, jogging past a place where droplets were, versus working out hard for 45 minutes next to a person who may be carrying Covid-19 and is talking loudly, coughing or breathing hard during their workout next to you.”

For the record, Lukovics says she would wear a mask while jogging 3 miles outdoors, with a running buddy. And masks may indeed affect one’s ease of breathing, the physical therapist says. “With all exercise, your body’s demand for oxygen increases to support your muscles.”

PHOTO: iStock

But how that affects a person’s breathing pace is relative. “An elderly person who has never exercised will be winded with very little activity, even without a mask,” she says. “Anyone who wears a mask during exercise, regardless of intensity, will likely feel more breathless than they did without a face covering — even if it’s a lightweight, disposable mask.”

However, Lukovics emphasizes, it’s worth it. “Our amazing bodies will accommodate over time and we will seem less breathless with each encounter of using a mask while exercising,” she says. “If we have the choice to prevent the spread, and ‘endure’ a bit of a harder workout for our lungs, we should do it for the greater long-term good.”

PHOTO: iStock

Plus, wearing a mask, regardless of its protective efficacy, Lukovics says, “can provide a visual cue to others that ‘I care about you, and am willing to withstand some discomfort’ during this unprecedented time. And when we are finally able to safely exercise maskless again, our workouts will seem easier for a change!”

If you’re looking for the most breathable mask, Lukovics says, “Cotton is preferable, mainly for absorbing moisture/sweat.” She says multiple layers may be more protective, but will also impact breathability.

To address those challenges, several fitness brands have launched protective face masks specifically for whatever workout and fitness game you’ve got going on, and we rounded up a few of our favorites. Don’t forget that if you’re sweating regularly in your mask, it’s important to properly wash it after every use.

Made to Move Mask 3 Pack ($25; athleta.com)

Made to Move Mask 3 Pack

The active brand developed its Made to Move masks in partnership with the Emergency Design Collective and medical professionals at the University of California, San Francisco. They have a movable, adjustable head strap and Thermoplastic Elastomer technology to fit the mask at the nose bridge more comfortably than a metal strip, and to help keep the mask from sticking to your face when you breathe in. There’s even a version for children, too. The masks are on back order right now and expected to ship at the beginning of August.

Under Armour Sportsmask ($30; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Sportsmask

With a structured design that keeps the mask up and off the face and lips, this one is made with high-performance materials including polyurethane open-cell foam and UA’s Iso-Chill fabric, which keeps cool for as long as you wear it. Currently it’s back-ordered but expected to start shipping out again on August 17.

Adidas Face Covers M/L 3-Pack ($16; adidas.com)

Adidas Face Covers M/L 3-PACK

Comfortable, washable and reusable for everyday action, these come in three-packs of small or medium/large. They’re sold out right now, but Adidas does regularly update its stock, and you can sign up through the site for updates.

Hanes Wicking Cotton Masks 10-Pack ($25; hanes.com)

Hanes Wicking Cotton Masks 10-Pack

Hanes’ masks are made with three layers and moisture-wicking fabric — and, in partnership with Invisible People, the brand is donating 1 million masks to help protect homeless people across America, particularly in states with recent outbreaks.

Face Covers M/L 3-Pack ($20; reebok.com)

Face Covers M/L 3-Pack

These are dual-layered, soft and breathable, from one of our favorite active brands.

Baggu Fabric Mask Set ($32; baggu.com)

Baggu Fabric Mask Set

Constructed from 100% Kona quilter’s cotton, Baggu’s beauties have a tight weave and thick thread, ensuring great comfort while simultaneously restricting droplet passage. Each mask comes with a pocket for a filter insert (not included). And for every pack of these nonmedical masks sold, Baggu will donate a pack of surgical masks to health care workers.

Onzie Mindful Masks, Assorted 2 Pack ($24; onzie.com)

Onzie Mindful Masks, Assorted 2 Pack

This yoga brand has utilized Full Flex Spandex technology for a stretchy, comfort-fitting, quick-dry exterior, with a high performance inner lining and straps.

AE Reusable Face Mask ($14.95; ae.com)

AE Reusable Face Mask

American Eagle’s masks are finished with an antimicrobial treatment to help prevent the growth of on-mask bacteria when masks get wet during exercise.

All4partytime Summer Face Mask for Jogging ($19.95; etsy.com)

All4partytime Summer Face Mask for Jogging

Made with 100% certified organic cotton, this popular California shop’s masks are billed as superior for the outdoor workout.

So Fine Designs Face Masks ($10; etsy.com)

So Fine Designs Face Masks

This homespun, 100% cotton option is just a cute reminder to others that — fast feet! — you’re a runner.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.