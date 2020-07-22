With all the wireless earbuds on sale lately, it seems deals on Apple AirPods are in season. The latest bargain on the market comes in the form of the excellent AirPods Pro with an included Wireless Charging Case and AppleCare+ Kit, brought to you by B&H Photo Video for one day only. If you’ve been waiting for just the right moment to pounce on a pair, this is the perfect opportunity.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case & AppleCare+ Kit ($239.00, originally $278.00; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

For about $40 less than the usual price, you get both the AirPods Pro with charging case, as well as the included AppleCare+ service. These are far more than your average AirPods. The sweat- and water-resistance earbuds include optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re being worn. They’ve also been redesigned for a more customizable and ergonomic fit for ears of all sizes. Their Active Noise Cancellation technology helps block out the world when you want to concentrate, or you can switch to Transparency Mode to let in everything around you while still enjoying music, shows, movies and podcasts.

To charge them up, all you need to do is place them back in their charging case, which can bolster your listening time of five hours on a single charge with more than 24 hours of additional listening time or 18 hours of talk time. Charging for five minutes in the case will give you a quick boost of one hour’s worth of listening time.

Of course, if you’re ponying up your hard-earned cash for a pair of AirPods, you’re going to want to keep them safe. That’s why this particular deal is so attractive, as it comes with two years of AppleCare+ coverage.

AppleCare+ gives you 24/7 priority access to tech support from qualified Apple staff, coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage (subject to a $29 fee per incident), battery service coverage and more. If something happens to your AirPods, you can chat with an agent via phone or text, and if there isn’t a fix, you can mail in your AirPods for repair or drop them off at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider.

If your AirPods are beyond repair, AppleCare+ also offers Express Replacement Service so you aren’t without your headphones for long periods of time.

We praised the AirPods Pro in our review for their “fantastic sound,” as well as their long-lasting battery, powerful H1 chip and smaller, more compact design. We also appreciated their automatic connectivity when placed in your ears. It’s quick and easy to set them up with your phone or other iOS or macOS device, and that makes them versatile and simple to use.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.