Kabul (CNN) A teenage girl and her younger brother killed two Taliban militants who murdered their parents in Ghor province, Afghanistan.

Qhamar Gul, 15, and brother Habibullah fought back with an AK-47 assault rifle when their home was attacked, Ghor province spokesman Arif Aber told CNN Wednesday.

CNN has blurred part of this image to protect the identity of the subject. Qhamar and Habibullah Gul pose for photographs in the governor's office in Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor province, in western Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The children's father, a tribal elder and government supporter, and their mother were killed by insurgents around 1 a.m. local time on July 16 in the Tyora district, Aber said.

Qhamar and Habibullah Gul are now "in a safe place," Aber said, without specifying the location.

The Taliban's aim is to impose its interpretation of Islamic law on Afghanistan and remove foreign influence from the country.

