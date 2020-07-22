(CNN) As much of Latin America wrestles with the social and economic impact of Covid-19, the government of Nicaragua says it's got the virus under control.

On Sunday, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made a rare appearance, at which the leftist leader announced that the country's death toll was low and that the pandemic had not affected Nicaragua's health system -- as had happened in "capitalist" countries.

Ortega said agricultural output had not suffered from the pandemic and commended "the hard-working spirit of the Nicaraguan, the hard-working spirit of the peasants, who in the worst moments have not stopped producing."

But experts in the country and abroad warn that Ortega's government is hiding the true extent of infections, and that -- despite Nicaragua's refusal to shut down the economy -- poverty and unemployment could rise dramatically this year.

Only 108 Nicaraguans have died from the coronavirus and just 3,439 have been infected in this country of 6 million, Nicaragua's Ministry of Health reported Tuesday. But those figures aren't convincing to international health experts or local epidemiologists.

