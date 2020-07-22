(CNN) A 20-year-old woman nicknamed "Chair Girl," who was filmed hurling a chair onto a freeway from the balcony of a high-rise building in downtown Toronto, has avoided jail time.

Footage of Marcella Zoia tossing the chair last year went viral, and her case has attracted widespread media attention in Canada.

She was handed a $2,000 (US$1,500) fine, sentenced to two years' probation and will be required to carry out 150 hours of community service, but will not serve time in prison.

Zoia may also be required to attend counseling around the appropriate uses of social media if instructed to do so, a spokesperson for the Ontario Court of Justice told CNN. Her probation order also forbids her from contacting or communicating with two acquaintances.

She pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life in November. The video, filmed alongside Zoia on the same balcony, shows the then-19-year-old throwing a chair dozens of stories down onto a Toronto highway along which cars were driving. It was captioned "Good morning."

