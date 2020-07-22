Novice Buddhist monks wear face shields at the Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 15.

Taylor Calloway, a Principal's Scholar, wears a mask as she speaks at the Viera High School graduation ceremony in Brevard, Florida, on July 18.

School workers Matt Attaway, left, and Rogelio Ponciano install a Plexiglas barrier in a restroom at Bukhair Elementary School in Dallas on July 15.

Kennett High School graduate Cole Bradley and his parents adjust their masks as they ride a chairlift to receive his diploma in North Conway, New Hampshire, on June 13. The school's unique commencement ceremony was created to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Photos: How the pandemic has changed education

This aerial photo shows seventh-grade students playing in a circle July 6 at the Sitoromo Junior Secondary School in Sterkspruit, South Africa. The school reopened for seventh-grade students only after being shut for two weeks due to a coronavirus case among its staff. The return of other grades has been delayed in the province.