How the pandemic has changed education
Novice Buddhist monks wear face shields at the Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 15.
Taylor Calloway, a Principal's Scholar, wears a mask as she speaks at the Viera High School graduation ceremony in Brevard, Florida, on July 18.
School workers Matt Attaway, left, and Rogelio Ponciano install a Plexiglas barrier in a restroom at Bukhair Elementary School in Dallas on July 15.
Kennett High School graduate Cole Bradley and his parents adjust their masks as they ride a chairlift to receive his diploma in North Conway, New Hampshire, on June 13. The school's unique commencement ceremony was created to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
This aerial photo shows seventh-grade students playing in a circle July 6 at the Sitoromo Junior Secondary School in Sterkspruit, South Africa. The school reopened for seventh-grade students only after being shut for two weeks due to a coronavirus case among its staff. The return of other grades has been delayed in the province.
Teachers in Barcelona, Spain, try to prevent a hug between 6-year-olds Wendy Otin and Oumou Salam Niang as they meet on the first day of school following a lockdown.
Students at the Winnie Mandela Secondary School wait in line before classes resumed in Tembisa, South Africa, on June 8. Students began returning to classrooms after two and a half months of home-schooling.
Playground equipment is taped off June 4 to prevent its use at the Brambles Primary Academy in Huddersfield, England.