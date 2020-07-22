Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Seated outside her home in Makoko, a low-income community in Lagos, Nigeria's bustling megacity, Margaret Okpoe is tapping away on her new tablet.

The 14-year-old is trying to connect to a virtual classroom with her classmates from other parts of Lagos using a video conferencing platform.

Through Slum2School, a child development organization in Nigeria, she was given a data subscription, a mobile tablet and Microsoft Office Teams access to continue her education, which has been disrupted since schools were shut as Nigeria went on lockdown in March.

Okpoe told CNN that she started virtual classes on June 20 and is excited about it because initially studying on her own without a teacher was hard.

"I wanted to continue learning, but I couldn't really understand because I didn't have a teacher to explain things to me... I was so excited when some of my mentors informed us that even though schools were shut down, we were going to be able to learn."