Pandemic travel restrictions leave Nigerian mother stranded in Dubai with newborn quadruplets

(CNN) A Nigerian mother and her quadruplets remain in Dubai because of coronavirus travel restrictions that have prevented them from traveling home, her husband told CNN.

Tijani Abdulkareem, 32, said his wife, Suliyah, 29, gave birth to the babies -- two boys and two girls -- on July 1.

The couple, who live in Dubai, began making plans to relocate his wife to Nigeria to give birth when they found she was having quadruplets in January.

They share a hostel accommodation with others, and it would have been difficult to rent a bigger place with their combined income, according to Abdulkareem, who works as a cook at a restaurant in the city.

Nigerian couple Suliyat Abdulkareem and Tijani Abdulkareem in Dubai.

But the government banned all commercial international flights when the pandemic struck in Nigeria in March, shortly after it recorded its first case.

