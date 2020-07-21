The sign that Trump knows he's in trouble

This was excerpted from the July 21 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The self-described very stable genius wants everyone to know he's still as sharp as a tack.

Donald Trump's fixation on a standard cognitive test included in a recent medical exam is turning into one of the more bizarre passages of an already strange presidency, with the US President treating the evaluation like some kind of advanced degree. "I proved I was all there because I aced it," Trump told Fox News this month, claiming doctors were "very surprised" at his "unbelievable" performance.

His braggadocio reveals his ultra-competitiveness, self-obsession and incessant attempts to exaggerate his achievements. Whether it also reflects the understandable foreboding of a 74-year-old, only Trump knows. It led to an odd exchange with Fox's Chris Wallace this weekend:

Chris Wallace: I took the test too when I heard that you passed it.