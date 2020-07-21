San Francisco Giants' players and manager kneel during national anthem in exhibition game against Oakland

(CNN) San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler knelt alongside multiple players during the national anthem in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Giants' posted a video of its team members kneeling on their official Twitter account with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter."

Kapler, who was raised in an atmosphere of activism, has been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the Giants website . During his postgame interview, Kapler said the team has been having conversations about standing or kneeling for the anthem for the last three days. Kapler said he wanted to convey two messages to the players: the Giants organization supports them and he himself wasn't pleased with how the country has handled police brutality.

"I told them that I wanted to amplify their voices, and I wanted to amplify the voice of the Black community and marginalized communities as well," he said. "I told them that I wanted to use my platform to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with the way we've handled racism in our country. I wanted to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with our clear, systemic racism in our country, and I wanted them to know that they got to make their own decisions and we would respect and support those decisions."

Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations said in a statement the team was proud of players and staff for participating in the national discussion on racial injustice.