San Francisco Giants' players and manager kneel during national anthem in exhibition game against Oakland

The Giants' posted a video of its team members kneeling on their official Twitter account with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter."

The kneeling comes at a time when athletes, entertainers and companies are coming to terms with systemic racism and the killings of Black people at the hands of police . Athletes from professional leagues to high school teams have been kneeling for the anthem in support of the ongoing protests for social justice and racial equality. But the most prominent athlete to take a knee during the anthem has been Colin Kaepernick , who first sat and then kneeled for the anthem in 2016