San Francisco Giants' players and manager kneel during national anthem in exhibition game against Oakland

(CNN) San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler knelt alongside multiple players during the national anthem in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Giants' posted a video of its team members kneeling on their official Twitter account with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter."

Kapler, who was raised in an atmosphere of activism, has been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the Giants website

"We're proud of our players and staff for continuing to participate in the national conversation about racial injustice," said Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations . "We support those who knelt to peacefully protest racial injustice and those who stood to express love of country. We do not see these as mutually exclusive sentiments and believe freedom to express both is what our country is about."

Outfielders Jaylin Davis, Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater along with first-base coach Antoan Richardson were among the other players and staff to kneel Monday.