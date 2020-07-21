Murder charges filed in 34-year-old killing in Oklahoma

(CNN) Cigarette butts and fingerprints from an Oklahoma rest stop 35 years ago have led a suspect identified in a cold case, according to the state's attorney general.

"Advances in DNA technology are allowing authorities to take another look at these difficult cases," Hunter said. "Just because cases go cold doesn't mean someone shouldn't be held responsible, even after three decades."

Court records do not show whether Wilson has retained an attorney.

In September 1985, Aikman was stabbed to death at a rest stop on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, the release said. The turnpike connects Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the state's two largest cities.

