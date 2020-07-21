(CNN) As the National Anthem rang out across the baseball field Monday, Los Angeles Angels' relief pitcher Keynan Middleton took a knee and raised his fist, adding his voice to the widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Middleton, who has been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement on his social media accounts, said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he had participated in peaceful protests over the past few months. He wrote that he decided to kneel before Monday's exhibition game against the San Diego Padres so he could use his platform "to implement change."

Before the game today, @since93key took a knee during the playing of the National Anthem @Angels pic.twitter.com/RjzFt3wpsR — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 21, 2020

"Racism is something I've dealt with my entire life. As a Black man in this country it is my obligation to want to better the future for generations to come," Middleton said in his Instagram post.

Middleton said he has a platform because of the sacrifices made by earlier generations, citing MLB legend Jackie Robinson, the first Black man to play in the major leagues.

"I will not allow that to go to waste," he wrote. "Kneeling for me is one way I can use my platform for change in a peaceful way."