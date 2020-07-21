LeBron James on Kobe Bryant: 'A day doesn't go by when I don't think about him'

(CNN) It's been nearly 6 months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash en route to a basketball tournament in Southern California.

And not one of them has gone by without LeBron James remembering his longtime friend and former Olympic teammate.

"A day doesn't go by when I don't think about him," James said this week on a conference call with reporters ahead of the NBA's July 30 restart.

The Lakers, James said, will wear Kobe's numbers, 24 and 8, as well as Gianna's number 2. They'll wear them "with pride and with remembrance of how great they were," James said. "They're a part of this family."

Bryant's last Instagram post and tweet shared before the crash had honored James for passing him on the all-time scoring list. "Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next."

