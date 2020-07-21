Detroit police officer charged for allegedly shooting 3 photojournalists with rubber pellets during protest

(CNN) A Detroit police officer was charged with three counts of felonious assault on Monday in connection with the shooting of three photojournalists with rubber pellets during a protest in May.

Cpl. Daniel Debono was dressed in riot gear and armed with a weapon that fired rubber pellets along with his department-issued firearm during the overnight hours of May 31 as protesters took to the streets of downtown Detroit over the death of George Floyd , Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.

After the majority of protesters had cleared the area, MLive photojournalist Nicole Hester and independent photographers Seth Herald and Matthew Hatcher encountered Debono with two other officers. The three photographers, all wearing press credentials, identified themselves as members of the press and with their hands up, asked to cross the street, the release said.

As the three began crossing the street, Debono allegedly fired his weapon at them, striking all three with rubber pellets, according to the release.

All three photographers were injured by the pellets. Hester sustained the most injuries, to her face, neck, arms and legs, according to the release. Herald's wrist was injured and Hatcher was bruised on the face and ribs.