This artist paints portraits of medical workers and captures their exhaustion treating Covid-19 patients

(CNN) When the pandemic forced artist and video game developer Steve Derrick to work from home, he found himself with extra time on his hands that he said he did not want to spend watching Netflix or Hulu. When he stumbled on a magazine photo of a nurse who had just spent a long shift treating Covid-19 patients, he decided to paint her with marks from her PPE and all. This led him to paint more than 100 portraits of frontline medical workers and send the paintings to his subjects, free of charge.

Gemma Marin works as a nurse in Madrid.

Derrick, 54, told CNN that after painting that first portrait, he felt inspired and began using Instagram to reach out to nurses who posted photos after their shifts treating Covid-19 patients. As word spread, medical workers started sending him photos, and so did their friends and family members who wanted to honor their hard work.

Dr. Numan Rashid is a pulmonologist at Saratoga Hospital in New York.

"The great thing about it is they send in pictures that are not your cute selfies that you would usually expect from Facebook," he said. "These are real, real experiences people had."

He sends the paintings to his subjects to show his gratitude. Even though Covid-19 makes it nearly impossible to meet any of them in person, Derrick said their responses keep him going.

Steve Derrick says he has to squeeze in time to paint before and after work, and even during lunch breaks.

"I saw who they are and so I sent the pictures to the people and said, 'Hey, here's a thank you,' and the reaction I got was, 'This is amazing, it's documenting a time in history.'"

