The age of civil rights heroes ended a while ago -- and that actually might be good

(CNN) He was a diminutive teenager from a dirt farm in Alabama who stuttered and stumbled over pronouncing big words. Some of his fellow seminary students called him a country hick behind his back.

He was so earnest that when a seminary professor returned his heavily corrected paper, he didn't get angry. He instead sent the professor a note of thanks , saying no one had ever tried to help him like this before.

"Every word from him," the professor later said about the young man named John Robert Lewis, "had its own special truth. They might as well be carved in granite if John spoke them."

That "special truth" is what many tributes to US Rep. John Lewis missed when they marked his death last weekend.

His death came on the same day as another civil rights giant, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and four months after that of Joseph E. Lowery.

Taken together, they seem to mark an end. Lewis was depicted as one of the last living links to the classic civil rights era of epic marches and rousing speeches.

And with his demise, the obvious questions arose: Who are the Black leaders to champion the civil rights battles of today?

