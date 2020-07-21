At least 14 injured in Chicago funeral home shooting

(CNN) Fourteen people were hospitalized after a shoot-out at a funeral in Chicago Tuesday, police said.

Their "conditions are unknown at this time," Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday evening near the funeral home where the shooting happened.

All known victims are adults, he said.

The shooting is just the latest in a spate of violence in Chicago recently. On Monday, 25 people were shot that day alone. Over the weekend, 63 were shot and at least 12 people were killed.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black vehicle came speeding down the street and someone in it "began firing at attendees of a funeral," Carter said.

