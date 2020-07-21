She marched on Washington, got her law degree at 62 and beat cancer twice. Then coronavirus took her

(CNN) Anna Levine always carried her pocket Constitution, and she knew it cover to cover. She was always ready to cite certain parts of it if she saw any injustice, racism or discrimination in the world.

From an early age, Levine had a passion for civil rights and activism. She traveled to Washington, DC, in 1963 and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington. Anna Levine's daughter, Robin Levine, told CNN that marching and hearing King's "I Have A Dream" speech was the pinnacle of her mother's life and a memory she would share with family and friends.

"She wanted us to realize that no one person is better than anyone else," Robin Levine told CNN. "She got on a bus with 200 strangers, is what she said, and she went to Washington, DC. She said it was that important for her."

The two-time cancer survivor had a love for learning and the law. It took her 14 years to get her bachelor's degree, because she took a break from classes to deal with her own health issues and a divorce.

Levine worked to obtain a master's degree in urban planning and then ultimately a law degree from the City University of New York School of Law at age 62. Levine's passion for law was inherited by her grandson Eric, who now works as a lawyer.

