You can help a Georgia woman celebrate turning 105. All it takes is a birthday card

(CNN) A Georgia woman's family can't throw her the blowout 105th birthday party they've been looking forward to, so they're asking people around the world to send birthday cards to help celebrate.

Helen Mangham was born on August 2, 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president and America had not yet entered World War I. In 2020, she still lives on her own in Lifsey Springs, a rural area in Pike County, about an hour south of Atlanta.

She's well-known and loved in the community and her granddaughter said the family was planning to celebrate with a reception with more than 100 guests.

"Due to Covid-19 this year, we're having to do things a little differently," Pam Vickers told CNN. They're now planning a smaller gathering with just the immediate family.

Mangham loves to read her Bible and watch TV and she enjoys getting mail, so the cards will be a treat, her granddaughter said.

