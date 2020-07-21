The best -- and worst -- VP picks

(CNN) With summer heating up, speculation surrounding Joe Biden's vice-presidential selection is sizzling. Although the list of possible names has narrowed, all we know for sure is that the presumptive Democratic nominee will pick a woman and that four Black women are among the list of contenders.

This year's Democratic vice presidential nominee will undoubtedly attract much scrutiny, given both Biden's age and the state of the pandemic we continue to face.

Thomas Balcerski

History can reveal the strengths and the weaknesses of vice presidential picks -- and help us decide how Biden's selection ranks in comparison. Indeed, vice presidential selections have varied considerably across American history, with the successful verging on greatness and the not-so-successful bordering on villainy.

The best vice presidential choices have been drawn from the ranks of strong leaders with a track record of winning elections. They have overcome the inherent limitations of the office and creatively redefined their positions in some way. They have also often gone on to future electoral success.

By comparison, the worst vice presidential picks have revealed unforgivable foibles and committed truly heinous follies. Whether through treasonous action, racist conduct or corrupt behavior, bad picks have exhibited selfishness, complacency and an unseemly desire to enrich themselves -- financially or otherwise. They typically do not again hold elected office.