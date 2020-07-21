UK took its 'eye off the ball' on Russian meddling, long-awaited report finds

London (CNN) The UK took its "eye off the ball" in relation to Russia's attempts to meddle in British politics and failed to investigate allegations of a Kremlin-sponsored influence campaign during the Brexit referendum, a long-awaited report says.

British security services were distracted by the post 9/11 terrorist threat and didn't give sufficient priority to Russia's attempts to gain influence in the UK, which Moscow regarded as one of its top intelligence targets, the UK parliament's cross-party Intelligence and Security Committee said.

British politicians allowed rich Russians with deep ties to the Kremlin to gain influence and access in London, using it as a "laundromat" for illicit funds. Cultural institutions, PR firms, political groups and even real-estate agents became unwitting stooges of the Russian state, the report says.

"Russian influence in the UK is the new normal," the report concludes. "Successive governments have welcomed the oligarchs and their money with open arms, providing them with a means of recycling illicit finance through the London 'laundromat', and connections at the highest levels with access to UK companies and political figures," the committee said in a press release accompanying the report.

The findings are the result of an eight-month investigation into Russia's influence in UK politics and public life. The report was delayed when Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a general election as it was being completed. The committee has been critical of the delay in publication.

