If months of quarantining has forced you to swap your local coffee shop for a homemade brew consider adding the Technivorm Moccamaster, our luxury pick for best drip coffee maker, to your kitchen counter. Right now, this top-of-the-line model is on sale for $262.65, the lowest price we’ve seen since May.

Technivorm Moccamaster 59616 KBG Coffee Brewer, Polished Silver ($262.65, originally $329; amazon.com)

Technivorm Moccamaster 59616 KBG Coffee Brewer

This brewer is fast; it starts making your coffee as soon as you turn it on. In our test, we found that the Technivorm Moccamaster coffee brewer made 10 cups of smooth, delicious coffee in less than six minutes. Water is heated using a unique copper boiling element to keep brewing temperature between 196 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, and a nine-hole outlet arm allows for even extraction and perfect coffee saturation. All of this leads up to coffee poured into an automatic drip-stop brew-basket that will stop the flow of coffee if you pull the glass carafe away.

Meanwhile, the hotplate on which the carafe rests will keep coffee between 175 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit, so a hot cup of joe is always within reach (though the hotplate will automatically shut off after an hour and 40 minutes) and never burnt.

Keep in mind: This coffee brewer does require paper filters and is a bit of a challenge to set up. Also, in our test, we noticed that the parts of the machine involved in the coffee making process do get fairly hot.

Of course, the main draw of the Moccamaster — aside from its superior brew — is its design. It’s reminiscent of an old-school industrial coffee machine, and the sleek polished silver finish makes it a perfect match for most kitchen aesthetics. Plus, it weighs in at just over 6 pounds, so it’s not too much of a hassle to move around if you’re working with minimal counter space.

So whether you’ve been looking to upgrade your at home coffee experience or just waiting for the price of this luxury pick to drop, now is the perfect time to buy. Pick up your own Technivorm Moccamaster before this price buzzes back up.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.