For the last several months, Amazon has been offering discounts to many American Express and Discover credit card holders. But if you have a Citibank credit card and have been feeling left out, there’s good news to report, as eligible Citi cards that earn ThankYou Rewards points now also have a discount they can utilize.

From now through Sept. 30, shoppers with targeted Citi Thank You credit cards can get 20% off their Amazon purchases, for up to $30 in savings when they pay for a portion of their purchase with Thank You points.

Targeted Citi ThankYou credit card holders can get 20% off at Amazon, up to a $30 discount. PHOTO: Amazon

Just as with the Amex and Discover discounts, not everyone will be eligible for this promotion, and there are several steps you’ll need to follow to find out if you’re targeted, and to use the discount if you are. But we’ve put it all into a step-by-step guide to make it easier to save money on your next Amazon purchase.

Step 1: Determine if you have an eligible Citi credit card

Citi issues many different credit cards, but for this promotion, you need a card that specifically earns ThankYou points, which are most often used for travel, but can be redeemed in other ways as well. One of those alternate redemption options is Amazon’s “Shop With Points” tool, which allows you to pay for your purchases at Amazon with ThankYou points instead of cash.

There are several Citi credit cards that earn ThankYou points, including the Citi Premier℠ Card and the Citi Prestige® Card. But those cards come with annual fees, so if you don’t already have a Citi ThankYou card, you might want to consider the Citi Rewards+℠ Card, which has no annual fee and earns 2 points for every dollar you spend at supermarkets and gas stations up to $6,000 a year, and 1 point on all other purchases.

The Citi Rewards+ card also automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on everything you buy, so it’s a great choice for small purchases. And for new card holders, the Citi Rewards+ also currently comes with a sign-up bonus of 15,000 ThankYou points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.

Step 2: Enroll your Citi ThankYou card in Amazon’s Shop With Points

In order to be able to use ThankYou points to pay for your Amazon purchases (and to use this 20% discount if you’re targeted for it), you’ll need to enroll your Citi ThankYou credit card in the Shop With Points program. You can enroll by clicking on this link, or by choosing “Shop With Points” under the “Your Account” tab at Amazon’s website.

Enroll your Citi ThankYou credit card in Amazon's Shop With Points program. PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll also need to add your Citi credit card as a payment method at Amazon (if you don’t have it as one already) in order to link it to the Shop With Points tool.

Step 3: Check if you’re targeted for the 20% discount

Once your Citi ThankYou card is linked to Amazon’s Shop With Points, click on this link to see if you’re eligible for the 20% discount. If you are, you”ll see the offer appear along with a “Click to activate” button. Make sure you click the button to save the offer to your account.

If, on the other hand, you see a message that says “Thank you for your interest in this offer. Unfortunately, you are not eligible for this invitation-only offer” then it means you’re not currently targeted for this particular promotion.

However, don’t give up just yet. Keep in mind that if you just enrolled your Citi ThankYou card in Shop With Points for the first time, it can take up to 24 hours before your card is targeted for the 20% discount. So if you’re not targeted right now, you may want to check back tomorrow to see if you’re targeted then.

Also, Amazon has been known to target more customers over the course of a promotion, so even if you aren’t eligible for the discount right now, it’s worth checking back every so often to see if you’ve been targeted in the interim.

Step 4: Add items to your Amazon cart

If you got the offer, you can start shopping at Amazon as you normally would, though you must put your items in the Amazon cart rather than buying through the “1-Click” option.

Also, only items sold by Amazon itself are eligible for the discount — products from third-party sellers won’t get 20% off. That means you’ll want to look for items marked “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page to be sure they qualify.

Step 5: Use at least one Citi ThankYou point to pay at checkout

When you’re ready to pay for the items in your cart, you need to do two things. First, you need to select your Citi ThankYou credit card as your payment method. And then, you also need to apply Citi ThankYou points to pay for at least part of your purchase in order for the discount to appear.

If you want, you can use ThankYou points to pay for your entire purchase, but that might not be the best choice. Citi ThankYou points are only worth 0.8 cents each when you use them to pay at Amazon, but when you redeem them for travel, you can get a lot more out of them.

In fact, CNN Underscored’s partner The Points Guy values Citi ThankYou Rewards at 1.7 cents apiece because of the value you can get for them from travel, so you’re getting less than half of that when you redeem them at Amazon instead.

However, you don’t need to redeem ThankYou points for your entire Amazon purchase in order to trigger the 20% discount. In fact, you can apply just 1 point and pay for the rest with your Citi ThankYou card, and you’ll still get the discount on all the eligible items in your cart.

In order to use 1 point, enter “$0.01” in the box where it says “Apply Citi ThankYou Points.” You’ll see both the discount and the redeemed point reflected in your order totals on the right side of the checkout screen.

Use just 1 ThankYou point and pay for the rest of your purchase with your Citi credit card, and you'll still get the 20% discount. PHOTO: Amazon

Also, while you can get up to a maximum of $30 off with this 20% discount, you don’t have to use the entire $30 in one shopping trip. You can use part of the discount now, and then come back for the rest later when you have more Amazon items you need to buy. As long as you’re using Citi ThankYou points to pay for a portion of your purchase each time through Sept. 30, you’ll continue to get a 20% discount until you reach a combined total of $30 off across all your purchases.

20% off retailer gift cards too

While the 20% discount doesn’t apply to Amazon gift cards, it does apply to many other retailer gift cards that Amazon sells. And Amazon literally has hundreds of options, including retailers that might be useful right now such as Netflix, DoorDash, Safeway and more.

Buy a Whole Foods gift card using the discount and bank the savings for later. PHOTO: Amazon

So even if you don’t have anything you need at Amazon at the moment, you can buy a gift card for yourself using the discount and bank the savings for later.

What should you do if you’re not targeted?

If you’re not targeted for this particular Citibank credit card promotion, remember to keep checking back, as sometimes previously ineligible customers are suddenly eligible. Similar offers also re-surface throughout the year, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to receive savings at another point in 2020.

Also, if you have a Discover or American Express card, you can see if you’re eligible for similar promotions that Amazon is running for those card holders. Targeted American Express cards can score a discount of up to 40%, while you may be able to get 20% off if you have an eligible Discover card.

And if you don’t have any of these credit cards, make sure you check out our guide to be sure you’re at least using the best credit card for your Amazon purchases, even if you can’t get any discounts right now.

With Amazon being a go-to shopping site for many households, this promotion is the perfect way to save money if you’re eligible. So make sure you take a look if you’re a Citibank credit card holder, and if you’re targeted, get your 20% discount when you buy from Amazon today!

