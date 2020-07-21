Rare yellow turtle discovered in India

(CNN) A farmer in eastern India has found a yellow turtle which experts say is the product of albinism.

Basudev Mahapatra spotted the turtle while he was working in his fields in the village of Sujanpur, in Odisha's Balasore district, and decided to bring it home, forest official Susanta Nanda told CNN on Tuesday.

Mahapatra found the turtle on Sunday and handed it over to forest officials, who called in conservation experts.

Siddhartha Pati, executive director at the Association for Biodiversity Conservation, which works to protect wildlife and habitats, told CNN it was the first time he had seen this kind of turtle.

The Indian flapshell turtle is commonly found in parts of South Asia.

Pati explained that the creature's color is due to albinism. "It is a congenital disorder and it is characterized by complete or partial absence of tyrosine pigment," he said.

