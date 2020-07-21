Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir begins trial over 1989 coup

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) The trial of deposed Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir started in Khartoum on Tuesday over his role in the 1989 coup d'etat that propelled him to power. He faces a maximum sentence of death.

Amid tight security measures, Bashir, 76, appeared wearing a face mask in the procedural session which was broadcast live on state-run Sudan TV.

Tuesday's proceedings were adjourned to August 11 by presiding Judge Essam El-dein Mohamad Ibrahim.

Twenty-seven other prominent Islamic, civilian and military leaders from Bashir's regime are also facing charges of "a coup against a constitutional system."

Only 16 defendants were present on Tuesday, according to Sudan TV, including Bashir, and his two former deputies, Ali Othman Mohammad Taha and Bakri Hassan Saleh.