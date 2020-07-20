This was excerpted from the July 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.
(CNN)Strongman-dominated political systems usually share common traits.
Rooted in a cult of personality, they reinvent reality, define patriotism to serve political ends, and drum up fear about outsiders. They erode democracy, often by elevating one strain of religion, manipulating history, empowering security forces to operate beyond traditional law enforcement frameworks, and corrupting checks on power.
America's robust legal, political and civilian military structure have constrained many of President Donald Trump's actions. But his team is increasingly adopting the narratives of autocracy: The President is railing against left-wing "fascists" and warning in racially charged tones of mob violence in US suburbs -- the areas where the 2020 election will be won and lost, and which he claims a Joe Biden presidency would "abolish."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week claimed the US way of life was under attack, and that property rights and religious freedom were the country's foremost founding principles. And in a warning about China's rise, Attorney General Bill Barr defined patriotism by delivering an ambiguous warning that US universities and companies should not consider themselves "global citizens," but American first.
White House events are increasingly used to shower praise on Trump, as he pretends that the coronavirus is already vanquished — a false impression pumped by allies in conservative media. And he refuses to uphold basic Constitutional norms: On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that he wouldn't commit to accepting the results of November's presidential election.
Warnings that Trump is a dictator-in-waiting have often been hyperbolic. But his administration's autocratic stylings are not only rhetorical -- after Trump warned he would take action to quell unrest in cities across the country, masked federal officers with no identifying badges were videoed operating in Portland, Oregon, in an apparent challenge to the state's chain of command.
Come the November elections, Trump's dark view of America may alienate voters. But if they grant him a second term, his increasingly strongman approach to governance could expand even further.
'This is not the America we want. This is not the Portland we want'
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday. What he and the state's governor both want is for Trump to remove federal officers from Portland, where they have been filmed in masks and camouflage without identification badges, forcing protesters into unmarked SUVs. US Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat who represents Oregon, tweeted one video of such an arrest, seen in the gif above. "We're demanding that the President remove these additional troops that he sent to our city. It is not helping to contain or de-escalate the situation. It's obviously having exactly the opposite impact," Wheeler said.
'A place for buying and selling and renting human beings'
Just how pervasive was slavery once in the US? CNN's Amir Vera lays out several examples of contemporary institutions -- from elite universities to Wall Street -- that historically benefited from enslaved people. "This place reminds us of one of the worst chapters in our history," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio of Wall Street in 2015. "Three hundred and four years ago, with the approval of the city government, this became a place for buying and selling and renting human beings."
A giant of a man
Tributes that greet the death of a great figure often say as much about the eulogizer as the departed.
John Lewis actually deserved the oft-overused epithet "icon." The civil rights campaigner and congressman died on Friday aged 80. He had forged his role as a moral exemplar and paragon of non-violent protest while leading a historic march for Black voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965. He was beaten there by state troopers and suffered horrific injuries, including a fractured skull, but the scenes galvanized President Lyndon Johnson to act, and ultimately transformed US politics.
Lewis's last public appearance at the "Black Lives Matter" mural in Washington was an act of historical symmetry, symbolizing one of the last links between Martin Luther King Jr and the modern movement for racial justice. Tributes after his death made the same connection: Barack Obama, the first Black US President, said his friend and hero had left "marching orders" for the rest of us. Plaudits came from across the political aisle in testimony to his humility. But the praise rang hollow for some, as Democrats accuse Republicans of seeking to make it harder for Black Americans to vote, five decades after the Selma bridge march.
Trump, who with typical historic illiteracy once accused the civil rights pioneer as "All talk, talk — no action or results" issued a rote tweet saying he and First Lady Melania were "saddened" and ordered flags to half-staff. And in a revealing moment, two Republican senators tweeted photos of the wrong deceased Black congressman -- mistaking Maryland's Elijah Cummings, who died last year, for Lewis.
Lewis's legacy might be best expressed in the words of his own eulogy for Nelson Mandela, written seven years ago:
"He was a giant of a man. Even those who opposed him could not help but admire and deeply respect him. His redemptive, unearned suffering, his dedication to the philosophy and discipline of non-violence, and his magnificent grace are a testimony to the power and endurance of the human spirit. He was one of those rare individuals, like Mohandas Gandhi or Martin Luther King Jr., who come along only once in a generation who are a blessing to all humanity."
'I heard we had the best mortality rate'
That was Trump in a wide-ranging interview on Fox News Sunday this weekend. "I think we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world," he told veteran anchor Chris Wallace, later describing the US coronavirus mortality rate as "the best in the world." Wallace responded, "That's not true, sir. We, we, we had 900 deaths on a single day just this week." (You can check global Covid-19 case-mortality rates by country here.)