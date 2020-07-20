Can you be good without God? The answer may depend on how rich you are, a new survey finds

(CNN) Educated people who live in rich countries are far less likely to say belief in God is necessary for good morals, according to a massive new survey of 38,000 people in 34 countries.

The survey, released Monday by the Pew Research Center, revealed a gaping "God gap" between relatively rich and poor countries.

In Kenya, for example, the country with the lowest gross domestic product per capita in the survey, 95% of people said belief in God is necessary for a person to be moral.

In Sweden, the richest country, just 9% of people connected God with good morals. (The survey did not break down respondents by religion.)

Even within countries, the rich and poor don't agree on God and morality, the survey said.

