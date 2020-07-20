A Navy veteran says he was beaten and pepper sprayed by authorities while attending his first protest in Portland

(CNN) Protests in Portland, Oregon have been a nightly occurrence for more than 50 days, but one man hadn't attended any until Saturday night.

Navy veteran Chris David, 53, told CNN over the phone Sunday that he had never been to a protest, but felt "enraged" when he saw federal officers on the scene and wanted to ask them what they were doing there.

Officers from federal agencies have been spotted in the city taking protesters off the street, arresting them and putting them in unmarked vehicles over the past week.

"I was going to ask why they weren't living up to their oath of office, the Constitution," David explained. " All I wanted to do was ask them why?"

He put on his Naval Academy gear with the hope they would listen, and would feel like he was one of them. What he was met with couldn't have been further from that.

