Pennsylvania's governor is granting hazard pay to workers in hospitals, grocery stores and other essential jobs

(CNN) During the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers have been putting their lives at risk to keep our hospitals, grocery stores and public transportation running. So Pennsylvania is providing a bit of help to help them through these difficult times.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that $50 million of the state's federal CARES funding would be put toward providing hazard pay for essential workers.

"In the fight against COVID-19, our front-line workers have put themselves at risk every day in order to continue to provide life-sustaining services to their fellow Pennsylvanians, and this funding will increase their pay in recognition of those sacrifices," Wolf said in a statement

"These grants will help businesses retain employees, ensure that Pennsylvanians keep working and avoid disruption of critical goods and services," he added.

Full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20 an hour will be able to receive up to $1,200 in hazard pay. Eligible sectors include healthcare, social assistance, food manufacturing, food retail, public transportation, security and janitorial services.