NFL and players union agree on daily Covid-19 testing to start training camps

(CNN) With football season around the corner, the National Football League and the players union have agreed on a daily Covid-19 testing protocol so that training camps can begin.

In a league-wide memo obtained by CNN, the NFL outlines the screening and testing guidelines now in place. Coronavirus testing will commence at the start of training camps and last for two weeks. Results from those weeks of testing will dictate a move to test every other day.

The memo says that players are required to test for coronavirus twice before entering team facilities for the first time. Tests must be separated by at least 72 hours.

On Monday, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, outlined the guidelines on a conference call with select media including ESPN.

"This is ongoing work. There's no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocol are living, breathing documents, which means they will change as we get new information," Sills said as reported by ESPN . "They will undoubtedly be changing over time, which is what we usually see in medicine."

Read More