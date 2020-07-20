(CNN) History was made on this day more than half a century ago when two American astronauts walked on the moon.

A mission many doubted was possible became reality for Neil Armstrong -- the first man to walk on the moon -- and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who joined him 19 minutes later.

Here are some facts about what happened 51 years ago Monday:

World watched history unfold

Apollo 11 became the first manned spacecraft to land on the moon.

Read More