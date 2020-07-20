Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March

Photos: Jack Nicklaus career in pictures Jack Nicklaus is arguably the greatest golfer the world has ever seen. His record 18 major titles and 19 runner-up spots have set an almost impossible target for the rest. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Nicklaus was born in Ohio in January 1940 and took up golf at the age of 10. He won the US Amateur title in 1959 and 1961 and finished second behind Arnold Palmer in the 1960 US Open while still an amateur.

He turned pro at the age of 21 in 1961 and won his first title in the paid ranks at the 1962 US Open, beating Palmer in an 18-hole play-off. So began one of golf's greatest rivalries as as this young upstart threatened to usurp the hero of Arnie's Army.

In 1966 Nicklaus won his third Masters and then added a sixth major title at the British Open at Muirfield in Scotland. All by the age of 26.

Another British Open title came at St Andrews in 1970 at the age of 30 for Nicklaus' eighth major, taking him ahead of Palmer.

By the summer of 1977 Nicklaus was on 14 majors but hadn't won one for two years. At the British Open at Turnberry he and reigning Masters champion Tom Watson were forced to take shelter from a storm on the third day before both shooting 65s to rocket clear of the field.

In what became known as the Duel in the Sun, Nicklaus and Watson went head-to-head on a scintillating final day, but the younger Watson prevailed for his second Open and third major title.

Nicklaus re-ignited his major charge with victory at the 1978 British Open back at St Andrews at the age of 38.