Florida educators file lawsuit after state forces schools to reopen this fall

(CNN) Florida educators have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's emergency order that forces schools to open for in-person instruction next month.

The president of the Florida Education Association, Fedrick Ingram, announced the suit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida State Board of Education. The suit was filed in the 11th Circuit Court in Miami.

Corcoran issued the emergency order earlier this month, requiring all "brick and mortar schools" to open "at least five days per week for all students."

"We believe that that is reckless," Ingram said of the executive order. "We believe that it is unconscionable, and we also believe that the executive order is unconstitutional."

"No one wants to be back in a classroom and reopen our school more than educators," Ingram added. "But we want to do it safely. And we don't want to put people at risk."

Read More