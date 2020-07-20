Pressure mounts to rename Alabama's Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of John Lewis

(CNN) The death of US Rep. John Lewis on Friday has renewed calls to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, after the civil rights legend.

The push to rename the bridge comes amid a national conversation around monuments, names and symbols that celebrate the Confederacy and their place in America today. The bridge's namesake, Edmund Pettus, was a Confederate general and leader of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama.

At age 25, Lewis helped lead the 1965 march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police who brutally beat them with clubs, fracturing Lewis' skull.

The day became known as "Bloody Sunday" and galvanized Americans' support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

A state trooper swings a billy club at John Lewis, right foreground, in 1965 on "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama.

Michael Starr Hopkins, 33, launched a petition for the name change on June 17 in hopes the bridge would be renamed while Lewis was still alive. The petition on Change.org had more than 490,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Read More