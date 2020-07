Alvin Ailey dance theater official fired after sexual misconduct allegations

(CNN) The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most prominent dance companies in the US and an iconic institution in the world of Black performing arts, on Monday fired a senior artistic director amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Troy Powell, the 51-year-old artistic director of Ailey's junior touring company and a teacher at The Ailey School in New York City, was dismissed following an investigation commissioned by the school to look into the misconduct claims, the organization said.

The investigation, which was sparked by social media posts, concluded that Powell had "engaged in inappropriate communications with adults enrolled in the School," according to a statement released by the Ailey organization Monday evening.

"Because his conduct was inconsistent with the standards expected of Ailey's staff, executive leadership concluded that Mr. Powell could not continue in his position with the organization, and he is no longer employed in any capacity," the organization said. Powell had been placed on a leave of absence in June during the investigation, according to the statement.

Powell, who has been a key figure at Ailey for decades, did not respond to requests for comment late Monday.

