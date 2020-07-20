Hundreds of demonstrators, some wearing masks, protest against mask-wearing in London

London (CNN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in London on Sunday to protest against the wearing of face masks, days before it becomes mandatory to wear face coverings in stores in England.

The gathering was organized by a group called Keep Britain Free, which claims on its website to support: "Freedom of speech, choice and thought."

Hundreds attended the rally in Hyde Park.

Last week, Johnson said people will be fined up to £100 ($125) if they do not wear masks in shops and supermarkets from July 24.

The Prime Minister was recently seen wearing a mask himself for the first time, after his government spent the first weeks of the pandemic dismissing their effectiveness.

Many countries have already mandated mask-wearing. A fine for refusing to cover one's face in public places came into effect in France on Monday, and similar rules have been in place for weeks in Germany Spain and elsewhere. Wearing masks was already compulsory on public transport in the UK.

People listen to speakers at the Sunday protest.

The UK has significantly eased its lockdown in recent weeks, with pubs, restaurants and hair salons all re-opening in July.

From August 1, employers can choose whether or not their employees work from home, Johnson announced on Friday.

Indoor live performances can also resume if successful pilots have been carried out, and schools, colleges and nurseries will be open to all students from September, Johnson said.

But while the UK has reduced its number of daily new infections significantly, attempts to re-open society have been hampered by local outbreaks.