Join Dana Santas for a seven-part series to learn how to reboot your workout routine — and stick with it. Here's Part I.

(CNN) After time off from exercising, it's understandable if you're having a hard time getting motivated. You may even feel a bit bad, but I'm here to say it's important to go easy on yourself.

Even if you start ever so slowly, know that returning to a workout routine means you'll soon get those feel-good serotonin and dopamine boosts from exercising.

And let's face it, with so much time cooped up at home due to coronavirus lockdown measures, it's been all too easy for many of us to gain a couple of pounds or more. But if you join me, we can all be in this together.

Now let's think about the path to get back on track. While it might seem tempting to try to whip yourself back into shape by jumping into heavy weight training or intense cardio out of the gate, this cold-turkey approach will overstress your system — and you could easily hurt yourself by training too hard, too soon.

That's why I'm sharing a seven-part series of weekly articles to safely guide you back into an effective workout regimen that will set you up for long-term succes