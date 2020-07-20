Everlane is well-loved for its selection of well-made, minimalist clothing that’s made from top-quality materials at ethical factories across the globe. And while we’ve always been fans of Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” approach to sale items, where customers could pick from a sliding scale of discounts depending on what suited their budget, the company just launched its first ever fixed-price sale.

Gone is the sliding scale of pricing — instead, items from the Summer Sale are all up to 40% off, including picks from the label’s popular line of Air tops, trousers, and shorts, which are made from lightweight material. There are also a ton of great finds to be had in the Final Sale section, which offers prices up to 50% off the usual, though keep in mind that those items aren’t return-friendly.

We’ve rounded up some of the best picks from Everlane’s sale for men and women. Read on for some of our favorite Everlane clothing, bags, accessories and more.

The Air Chino 7” Short ($31, originally $48; everlane.com)

These lightweight chino shorts are made from almost all cotton and just a bit of stretch for movement. The midnight shade makes for a great modern twist on the usual navy, too.

The Linen Short-Sleeve Standard Fit Shirt ($27, originally $45; everlane.com)

This summer-y linen shirt has all the chill vibes you need for this summer’s staycation. Plus, the wrinkled look is in, so no iron needed if that’s not what you’re feeling.

The Air V-Neck Tee ($16, originally $24; everlane.com)

Basics don’t get much better than a trusty V-neck, and this black edition is perfect for barbecues, grocery shopping and patio drinks. It’s made from super-lightweight cotton for a well-ventilated fit.

The Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt ($35, originally $58; everlane.com)

Fact: T-shirts are not your coolest option for summer shirts on hot days. This sweat-wicking, anti-odor button-up is made from Everlane’s most lightweight, finely gauged oxford material — and it has two-way stretch too.

The Linen Short-Sleeve Notch Shirt ($40, originally $50; everlane.com)

This favorite ‘90s style is back for summer 2020, and comes in a sunny yellow or navy if you’re keen to snag the 20% off discount. Pair it with summer’s light-wash denim or patterned skirts for a breezy weekend look.

The Button-Front Corduroy Skirt ($38, originally $50; everlane.com)

Slip on this corduroy skirt with slides and a soft T-shirt for summer errand-running, then pair it with a chunky knit and knee-high boots this fall.

The Trainer ($49, originally $98; everlane.com)

If you’re looking to replace your trusty white sneakers, Everlane’s The Trainer are perfect for this season’s cropped jeans and loose dresses. These shoes are final sale, so be sure of your size before ordering (if you’re a half size, Everlane suggests going up).

The Linen Picnic Top ($36, originally $48; everlane.com)

Linen is breezy and cool on the hottest summer days, and this button-front tank top pairs well with summer essentials like high-waisted shorts and cropped jeans. Plus, the straps are wide enough that you don’t have to dig out your strapless bra — that’s always a plus.

The Japanese GoWeave Cross-Back Slip Dress ($62, originally $88; everlane.com)

This pull-it-on-and-go summer dress is airy and light, with slip-dress vibes and an A-line fit that skims and drapes beautifully.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.