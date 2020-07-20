(CNN) Scientists in New Zealand have invented an alert system to provide warnings ahead of volcanic eruptions -- a system which, they say, could have predicted 2019's deadly White Island blast.

21 people were killed following an eruption on the volcanic island, also known as Whakaari, on December 9, 2019, while tourists were visiting the site. Others suffered severe injuries.

New Zealand does not have a real-time warning system for volcanic eruptions. The country's geoscience agency, GNS Science, relies on a Volcano Alert Level (VAL) system that measures the current status of a volcano, with updates issued every few weeks or months. The system relies on humans to spot activity that could signal an eruption.

The new alert system, which was developed by a team from the University of Auckland, uses machine-learning algorithms to teach itself from data fed into it.

Researchers say the system is able to signal "almost instantly" when a pattern matches that of the beginnings of a previous eruption.

